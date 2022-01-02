Bears Rumors: Matt Nagy Expected to Be Fired; HC Search to Start After Week 18

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

The Chicago Bears are reportedly likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the 2021 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team is reportedly "expected to begin its search for Nagy's successor after Week 18."

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported the Bears are one of three teams—along with the Vikings and Broncos—that have had "internal discussions about their head coaching situations and are preparing to conduct a search at the end of the season."

The Bears have never fired a coach midseason and don't appear ready to start with Nagy, but they still plan to make a change after the regular season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.