Warriors' Stephen Curry Breaks Own Record with Made 3-Pointer in 158 Straight Games

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

When Stephen Curry sets a record, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Golden State Warriors star set the NBA record for consecutive games with a three-pointer made (158) during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, breaking his own record, which previously stood at 157 games.

Curry is on a tear this season. He already became the NBA’s all-time leader in career three-pointers last month, overtaking Hall of Famer Ray Allen. In addition, he became the only player in NBA history to make 3,000 career three-pointers in an 89-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 29.

The three-time NBA champion and two-time scoring champion entered Saturday's game averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.