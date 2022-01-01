Patriots Rumors: Adrian Phillips Agrees to 3-Year, $14.25M Contract Extension With NE

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

The New England Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the base deal is worth $12.75 million with $7.25 million guaranteed and a maximum potential value of $14.25 million.

The 29-year-old Phillips is in the midst of his eighth NFL season and his second with the Patriots after spending his first six campaigns with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise.

New England signed Phillips to a two-year, $6 million deal in 2020, and he had been scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Phillips has started 11 of the 15 games he has appeared in this season for a Patriots defense that ranks third in the NFL in total defense and first in points allowed.

In those 15 games, Phillips has registered 76 tackles, eight passes defended and a career-high four interceptions.

He was also highly productive for the Pats last season, totaling a career-high 109 tackles in 16 games.

Phillips was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2014, and after seeing limited action in his first couple of seasons, he became a key member of the Bolts secondary.

In 2018, Phillips was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for the first and only time after registering 94 tackles, nine passes defended and one interception.

For his career, the physical and hard-hitting Phillips has 436 tackles and 11 interceptions to his credit in 95 regular-season games.

After going a disappointing 7-9 and missing the playoffs last season in their first year without quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have bounced back this season and are currently 9-6.

They have a strong chance to make it back to the postseason as a wild card, and if they do, the play of Phillips and the defense as a whole will be a big reason why.