John Madden to Be Honored by NFL with Moment of Silence at All Week 17 Games

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All Week 17 NFL games will hold a moment of silence to honor John Madden, who died Tuesday at the age of 85, per ESPN.

"As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo. "To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game."

The moment of silence will come before the national anthem for each game Sunday and Monday.

Madden was a Hall of Fame coach for the Oakland Raiders before an extensive career as a broadcaster and was also known for lending his name to the immensely popular Madden Football video games.

The Raiders won Super Bowl XI under Madden, who posted a 103-32-7 record during his 10 years in the role. His .759 winning percentage is second-best in NFL history among qualified coaches.

Madden had an even bigger impact as a broadcaster from 1979 to 2009, working for all four main networks.

The Raiders honored the former coach after his death Tuesday:

"Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable," the Raiders said in a statement.

The entire NFL will now honor Madden ahead of this week's games.