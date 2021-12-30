LeBron James Calls Ja Morant 'Spectacular' in Grizzlies' Win vs. Lakers

AP Photo/Nikki Boertman

Ja Morant posted 41 points and 10 rebounds en route to leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 104-99 comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Wednesday.

After the game, Lakers forward LeBron James called Morant "spectacular."

The four-time NBA MVP was excellent in his own right with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. James and Morant each had two blocks and two steals as well.

The duo also joined an exclusive list along the way:

But Morant was sensational down the stretch, scoring 11 points in the final 7:16 of regulation. That scoring spurt included this putback layup off his own miss to increase Memphis' lead to 102-97 with 1:13 remaining:

He also hit a three with time winding down in the third quarter to give himself 14 points for the frame and 30 up until that juncture:

Morant made his first six three-point attempts en route to shooting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc on the night.

The former Murray State star appears well on his way to his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

Not only is he averaging career-highs with 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, but the 22-14 Grizzlies are safely in the top four of the Western Conference after an excellent start.

Morant and Memphis will look to extend their three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening.