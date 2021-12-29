Jimmy Garoppolo Says 49ers GM John Lynch Apologized for Twitter Controversy

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch apologized to Jimmy Garoppolo for liking a tweet that critcized the quarterback

"John's first-class," Garoppolo said while revealing the general manager called to apologize, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "Always has been, always will be."

This comes after Lynch liked a tweet and then said he did so accidently while scrolling Twitter during a Christmas Eve church service:

The controversy happened after Garoppolo went 26-of-35 for 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

While the starting quarterback threw for plenty of yards, his turnovers and mistakes came at particularly unfortunate times. He threw a pick in the end zone on San Francisco's second possession and also missed a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk for a potential touchdown when his team failed to seize control of the game.

He also missed Brandon Aiyuk on fourth down for a turnover on downs and threw a pick in the second half as the Titans completed their comeback.

The loss wasn't the only concern for Garoppolo, as he suffered a right thumb UCL tear and fracture. That could clear the way for rookie Trey Lance to take over at quarterback at a critical time of year.

Lance has appeared in five games this season and completed 52.1 percent of his passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 137 yards and a score on the ground.

San Francisco hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday and enters play with an 8-7 record, which is good enough for the No. 6 seed in the NFC. It is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and just ahead of the 7-8 Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in a crowded wild-card race.

While Lance may be the one under center, the relationship between Garoppolo and Lynch is apparently still in an ideal place.