RK-Bro Defeats Street Profits, Retains Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 2022

RK-Bro beat The Street Profits at WWE Day 1 on Saturday night to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The final sequence began after Randy Orton avoided a frog splash attempt from Montez Ford. Matt Riddle then tossed a dazed Ford up in the air to Orton, who finished him off with an RKO to retain the titles.

Atlanta-based rap group Migos also accompanied RK-Bro to the ring and was present afterward as the champions and challengers showed each other respect post-match.

Saturday's match became official on Monday's episode of Raw, which saw The Street Profits face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the finals of the RK-Bro-nament to determine the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team titles.

The tournament, which was conceived by Riddle, featured four of Raw's top teams battling for the right to compete for the championships.

After The Street Profits beat AJ Styles and Omos in the first round and Rey and Dominik defeated The Alpha Academy, the two teams locked horns in a highly entertaining affair that the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won.

There has been no shortage of odd-couple tag teams in WWE over the years, but it can be argued that RK-Bro is among the best because of the entertaining dichotomy between Riddle and Randy Orton.

In addition to their clashing personalities making for a fun act, Riddle and Orton have also achieved a great deal of in-ring success both individually and as a tandem.

Orton is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history, making him the anchor of the team, while Riddle has undoubtedly continued to improve under The Viper's tutelage.

RK-Bro won the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam in August and have beaten plenty of quality opponents since then, but The Street Profits were perhaps their biggest challenge yet.

The Street Profits entered Day 1 as one of only two teams in WWE history to have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, although they hadn't been in possession of any titles since January 2021.

Ford and Dawkins looked to use their friendship and long-term partnership to their advantage against an RK-Bro team that always feels like it could implode at any time.

The Street Profits came close to winning titles for the first time in a year, but Riddle and Orton were instead able to keep their impressive run going at Day 1.

