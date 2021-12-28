49ers QB Trey Lance Praised by HC Kyle Shanahan amid Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there is a "chance" Trey Lance starts in Week 17 against the Houston Texans and praised the rookie for his work at practice.

"I think this last month with Trey has been his best consecutive four weeks of practice since we've had him," Shanahan told reporters on Monday. "He's had a number of good days, and he's had some bad days like most guys do. But as far as his consistency and stuff, I feel this last month has been his best."

The discussion comes after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his thumb against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though he has not been ruled out for Sunday, his status is clearly in doubt.

Lance, meanwhile, has seen limited playing time since starting Week 5 in place of the injury Garoppolo. In the last two months, the No. 3 overall draft pick has played just five offensive snaps, all in the blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco will hope Lance is ready for a bigger role as the 8-7 squad tries to keep its playoff hopes alive.