Warriors' Draymond Green Calls Out Karl-Anthony Towns for Russell Westbrook Comments

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some choice words for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man said Russell Westbrook chased stats during an interview with streamer Adin Ross on Monday, and Green responded in an Instagram comment to that remark, suggesting Towns was guilty of the same thing.

"I once watched from the bench due to us beating the Twolves ass and he was in the game down 20 with 2 mins to go," Green wrote. "Come on man. Stop talking to people about the 'bros' and yelling this is a 'brotherhood.' SMH."

Towns was also complimentary of Westbrook.

"He definitely gets stats," Towns said of Westbrook. "He chases stats. But I think he's a hell of a player, though. I don't care what anyone says—you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? You know how hard it is? And he play hella hard. I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much."

One of the criticisms that has been lobbed at Westbrook during his career is that some of his stats are empty and don't actually increase his team's chances of winning. Think uncontested rebounds that easily could have been corralled by one of his team's big men but look good on the stat sheet after the game.

Another is that he hasn't modernized with the times and isn't always the most efficient player. His 30.5 percent shooting from three for his career is a poor mark in the floor-spacing era, while his 65.6 percent shooting from the foul line this season is a disappointing number.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Those shortcomings have been compounded with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he hasn't exactly looked like the best fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook doesn't stretch the floor in any meaningful way and is better served having the ball in his hands, similar to James.

But don't expect Westbrook to change:

In turn, the Lakers have gone 16-18 and are arguably the NBA's biggest disappointment this season.

Whether Towns is the right person to accuse Westbrook of stat-chasing is another story entirely, however. The 26-year-old is one of the most talented big men on the offensive end, averaging 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.

But he's never been an impact player on the defensive end, a contributing factor to Minnesota's one solitary playoff appearance in his seven years with the franchise.

That could change this year, though the Timberwolves are just 15-17. And it's hard to blame Towns for the organization's poor roster construction around him during his career. But Green's critique of Towns seems to be that Westbrook isn't the only player who might be guilty of gaudy stats that don't always lead to wins.

KAT's argument may hold merit, but according to Green, he isn't the right messenger.