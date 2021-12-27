Micah Parsons Says Cowboys Aren't Satisfied, Makes 'Alligators' Analogy After WFT Win

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Micah Parsons was a Nittany Lion during his collegiate days at Penn State, and he is apparently keeping that big-cat attitude during his rookie season in the NFL.

After the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team 56-14 to extend its winning streak to four games on Sunday, he told reporters, "We're not alligators. We don't get paralyzed after we eat."

Then he took to Twitter to explain the Cowboys are more like lions:

Dallas fans will surely be pleased to hear the team isn't satisfied with its 11-4 record and NFC East title since it is still very much alive in the race for the NFC's only first-round bye and the No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys are just one game behind the Green Bay Packers with two contests remaining and could pose the biggest threat to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the NFC if Sunday's game was any indication.

And it sounds like the Cowboys aren't moving like an alligator after the latest win.