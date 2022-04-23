Kyle Lowry Ruled out for Heat vs. Hawks Game 3 After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out for the remainder of Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks after suffering a left leg injury in the third quarter.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the Heat's loss that Lowry is dealing with a hamstring injury and will undergo tests on Saturday to determine the severity.

Lowry had six points, four rebounds and five assists before exiting.

Lowry, 36, has generally avoided injury issues this season, though he did miss some time earlier in the year after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

When on the court, Lowry averaged 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game during the regular season, shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

"It was the right situation. It was the right fit," Lowry told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears when asked why he chose to sign with the Heat ahead of the 2021-22 season. "And they had a need for someone like me in a sense of style of play, individually, how I move and how I operate. They also had talent in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler [Herro], Duncan [Robinson], added P.J. [Tucker]."

The Heat have had to battle through a multitude of injuries this season to key players and, like most teams around the NBA, haven't been immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, though they weathered those storms to the tune of a 53-29 record.

Lowry's availability for much of the season has helped in that regard. Any prolonged absence from the veteran point guard would be a major blow for the Heat.

While he's out of action, players like Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will play a bigger role for Miami.