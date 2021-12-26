Aaron Rodgers Talks Packers TD Record: Sitting Behind Favre 'Changed My Life Forever'

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

After setting a new franchise record for passing touchdowns in Saturday's win over the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his accomplishment.

Rodgers pointed to his time as the backup to Hall of Famer Brett Favre as one of the reasons for him reaching this achievement.

"I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like firsthand," Rodgers told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews. "That's an experience that changed my life forever, and I'm so fortunate to be able to play here at this stadium for these fans and in this great organization for the last 17 years. This is, ya know, a longevity record, but it's one I'm really proud of."

Rodgers threw three touchdowns in Saturday's 24-22 win and now has 445 passing scores in his career, surpassing Favre's longtime record of 442. He set the mark with an 11-yard score to Allen Lazard in the first quarter. He threw two touchdowns to his favorite target Davante Adams, who recorded 10 catches for 114 yards.

Rodgers has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL since becoming the Packers' full-time starter in 2008. He's thrown for at least 25 touchdowns in 12 out of the last 14 seasons, topping the 40-touchdown mark three times.

In the midst of another strong season, Rodgers is in the running for his second consecutive NFL MVP award, which would be his fourth overall. Including Saturday's performance, he's thrown for 3,689 yards and 33 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 14 games.

The Packers improved to 12-3 with their fourth straight victory and are the top seed in the NFC. With just two weeks left in the season, they are in the driver's seat to secure the conference's first-round bye. Green Bay already clinched the NFC North with last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens, its third consecutive division title.

Rodgers and the Packers will be back in action next Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.