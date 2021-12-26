Aaron Rodgers, Packers Edge Browns on Christmas as Baker Mayfield Throws 4 INTs

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Green Bay Packers earned their fourth straight win by defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas Day. Aaron Rodgers threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay improved to 12-3.

Rodgers surpassed Hall of Famer Brett Favre's franchise passing touchdowns record of 442 in the victory. Rodgers now has 445 passing scores in his career.

With the win, the Packers maintain their top spot in the NFC standings. Green Bay already clinched the NFC North after last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns fell to 7-8 after their second consecutive loss, causing a major blow to their playoff hopes. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns and four interceptions in the loss. Nick Chubb had 184 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Notable Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 24-of-34 for 202 YDS, 3 TD

Davante Adams, WR, GB: 10 REC for 114 YDS, 2 TD

Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE: 21-of-36 for 222 YDS, 2 TD, 4 INT

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 17 CAR for 126 YDS, TD; 3 REC for 58 YDS

Packers Perform on Both Sides of the Ball

Green Bay played complementary football on Saturday, using strong defense to ignite its offense. The Packers forced three first-half turnovers and scored touchdowns on each ensuing possession. Chandon Sullivan, Rasul Douglas and Darnell Savage each recorded an interception in the first half.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard got things going with an 11-yard score, which was Rodgers' record-breaker.

Adams made his presence felt in a big way early on, recording nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns before halftime.

Cleveland kept the game competitive, but Green Bay was able to get timely stops to put the brakes on any momentum the Browns were trying to build.

The Browns broke through with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it a two-point game, but Douglas got his second interception of the day to put the game away. Saturday's win was the first game that the Packers have held an opponent to under 28 points since their Week 10 shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks.

If Green Bay's defense can continue to make opportunistic plays that its offense can take advantage of, the Packers will be a tough out in the playoffs.

Mayfield's Mistakes Too Much for Cleveland to Overcome

Cleveland played a competitive game on Saturday, but the team couldn't bounce back from early mistakes by Mayfield. It was the first four-interception game of his career.

The polarizing quarterback made some questionable decisions throughout the game. Each of his first-half interceptions came on badly thrown balls.

The Browns had success when they made their rushing attack the focal point of their offense. With Chubb leading the way, Cleveland totaled 219 yards on the ground.

Mayfield's first three interceptions led to touchdowns by Green Bay. The Packers had just one other scoring drive throughout the game, so it's safe to say Cleveland could've been in position to earn an upset win had Mayfield avoided so many costly errors. The back-breaker came on his fourth interception with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

The Browns had an opportunity to steal a win against the top team in the NFC, but Mayfield's subpar performance was too much for them to overcome. Cleveland will have some crucial decisions to make this offseason regarding whether it will sign Mayfield to a long-term extension. Saturday's outing may have damaged his case to earn a big-money deal.

What's Next?

The Packers will host the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings next Sunday night. The Browns will remain on the road for a division matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3 on Monday Night Football.