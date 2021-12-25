Report: Ravens' Tyler Huntley Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List; Out vs. Bengals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Lamar Jackson will not travel with the team due to an ankle injury, the Ravens announced Saturday, putting Josh Johnson in line to start.

The Ravens are 8-6 and facing a divisional rival in a game with huge implications for the AFC North title chase. The Bengals are also 8-6 and currently sit atop the division, and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win on Sunday after beating the Ravens 41-17 in October.

Baltimore is hoping to snap a three-game losing streak and trying, essentially, to save their playoff chances. That responsibility now falls on the shoulders of the journeyman quarterback.

Johnson last started an NFL game in 2018 with the Washington Football Team. He threw for 590 yards, three scores and four touchdowns while completing just 57.1 percent of his passes in four appearances. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown that year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In Week 9 for the New York Jets this season, Johnson filled in for an injured Mike White and threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

In total, Johnson has started eight NFL games in his career. He's 1-7 in those contests.

Huntley has performed admirably in relief duty this season, throwing for 743 yards, three scores and an interception, and rushing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens went 1-1 in his starts.