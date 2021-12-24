Giants' Joe Judge, Coaches, Players Surprise Team Staff with Bonuses Totaling $300K

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Members of the New York Giants organization received a holiday surprise.

According to the New York Daily News, Giants head coach Joe Judge, his coaching staff and players gifted team support staff members a bonus totaling $300,000 (h/t USA Today).

The gift was reportedly spread among 70 staff members including equipment managers, nutritionists, cafeteria workers and the public relations and video departments. The Daily News reported that the previous highest Christmas bonus given to team employees before Judge getting hired was $80,000 to 30 staff members in 2019.

This year's bonuses average out to $4,285 per employee. Judge hand-delivered them to the cafeteria staff.

"The number’s astronomically high. It’s the highest it’s been on any team I’ve ever been on in my career," defensive back Logan Ryan told the Daily News. "And it’s helping a lot of people out, people who have kids, who are dealing with the stresses of COVID or whatever it may be."