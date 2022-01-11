Wizards' Bradley Beal Re-enters Health and Safety Protocols, out vs. Thunder

AP Photo/Isaac Hale

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The team announced the star has been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols for the second time in less than one month.



Beal missed three games from Dec. 23 to 28 because of health and safety protocols. The three-time All-Star was unable to play in the Tokyo Olympics over the summer also because of health and safety protocols.

It's unclear if Beal has tested positive for COVID-19. If he has and remains asymptomatic, NBA protocols allow him to return in six days. The 28-year-old would miss three games before returning on Jan. 17 in that scenario.

After previously stating he was unvaccinated, Beal told reporters on Dec. 30 got the COVID-19 vaccine to protect his family.

Beal is averaging 24.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds for the 20-20 Wizards, who have made significant improvements from last season under first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr.



The former University of Florida star has played 10 NBA seasons. All of them have been with the Wizards, who selected Beal No. 3 overall in the 2012 NBA draft.

He was a 2020-21 All-NBA team member who averaged 30.9 points per game from 2019-20 to 2020-21. For his career, Beal has averaged 22.1 points per game.

Outside the protocol-related absences, Beal missed the Wizards' 135-134 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers because of a hip injury. He also missed two games in mid-November following his grandmother's death.

Without Beal, expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see more usage in the backcourt. He's averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Aaron Holiday is a candidate to replace Beal in the starting lineup, having done so earlier this year. He's averaging 6.2 points per game in his fourth NBA season.