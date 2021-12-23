NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship 2021: Blue Coats Defeat Blue to Win Tournament

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The No. 1 Delaware Blue Coats lived up to their seeding on Wednesday at the NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship, beating the No. 6 Oklahoma City Blue 106-98.

Braxton Key went off for Delaware, putting up 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Jarron Cumberland (22 points, eight rebounds, six assists) did a little bit of everything for the Blue Coats.

Rob Edwards, Melvin Frazier Jr. and Zavier Simpson led the way for the Blue, each scoring 17 points, while Edwards added 13 boards.

