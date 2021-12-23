NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship 2021: Blue Coats Defeat Blue to Win Tournament

NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship 2021: Blue Coats Defeat Blue to Win TournamentDecember 23, 2021
The No. 1 Delaware Blue Coats lived up to their seeding on Wednesday at the NBA G League Showcase Cup Championship, beating the No. 6 Oklahoma City Blue 106-98.
NBA G League @nbagleague
CHAMPS! 🏆<br><br>The top-seeded <a href="https://twitter.com/blue_coats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blue_coats</a> are your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTWinterShowcase?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTWinterShowcase</a> champions, defeating OKC 106-98. The Showcase Cup Championship trophy and $100K cash prize are headed to Delaware! <a href="https://t.co/8TnVYJTH59">pic.twitter.com/8TnVYJTH59</a>
Braxton Key went off for Delaware, putting up 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Jarron Cumberland (22 points, eight rebounds, six assists) did a little bit of everything for the Blue Coats.
NBA G League @nbagleague
How in the world did Jarron Cumberland get this to fall?? 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/blue_coats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blue_coats</a> <br><br>He’s up to 15 points and counting on ESPNews. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATTWinterShowcase?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATTWinterShowcase</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hs3dROaJS4">pic.twitter.com/Hs3dROaJS4</a>
Rob Edwards, Melvin Frazier Jr. and Zavier Simpson led the way for the Blue, each scoring 17 points, while Edwards added 13 boards.
This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.