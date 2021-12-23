X

    NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2022: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 23, 2021

    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived.

    The rosters were announced Wednesday during an NFL Network broadcast, and many of the league's top players earned an invite. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the group that was chosen based on votes from fans, players and coaches with each group accounting for one-third of the final decision.

    On Monday, the NFL announced Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs were the top five vote-getters across the league.

    Here is a look at the selections by team:

    NFC Selections

    Arizona Cardinals

    • Quarterback Kyler Murray
    • Running back James Conner
    • Linebacker Chandler Jones
    • Safety Budda Baker

    Atlanta Falcons

    • Tight end Kyle Pitts
    • Long snapper Josh Harris

    Carolina Panthers

    • Defensive end Brian Burns

    Chicago Bears

    • Kick returner Jakeem Grant Sr.
    • Linebacker Robert Quinn

    Dallas Cowboys

    • Offensive tackle Tyron Smith
    • Offensive guard Zack Martin
    • Linebacker Micah Parsons
    • Cornerback Trevon Diggs
    • Punter Bryan Anger

    Detroit Lions

    • None

    Green Bay Packers

    • Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
    • Wide receiver Davante Adams
    • Defensive lineman Kenny Clark

    Los Angeles Rams

    • Defensive tackle Aaron Donald
    • Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
    • Wide receiver Cooper Kupp
    • Kicker Matt Gay

    New Orleans Saints

    • Running back Alvin Kamara
    • Defensive end Cameron Jordan
    • Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
    • Special teams J.T. Gray

    New York Giants

    • None

    Minnesota Vikings

    • Running back Dalvin Cook
    • Wide receiver Justin Jefferson
    • Safety Harrison Smith

    Philadelphia Eagles

    • Center Jason Kelce
    • Cornerback Darius Slay

    San Francisco 49ers

    • Fullback Kyle Juszczyk
    • Wide receiver Deebo Samuel
    • Tight end George Kittle
    • Offensive tackle Trent Williams
    • Defensive end Nick Bosa

    Seattle Seahawks

    • Linebacker Bobby Wagner
    • Cornerback Quandre Diggs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    • Quarterback Tom Brady
    • Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs
    • Center Ryan Jensen
    • Offensive guard Ali Marpet
    • Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

    Washington Football Team

    • Offensive guard Brandon Scherff
    • Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen

    AFC Selections

    Baltimore Ravens

    • Quarterback Lamar Jackson
    • Fullback Patrick Ricard
    • Tight end Mark Andrews
    • Kicker Justin Tucker
    • Kick returner Devin Duvernay

    Buffalo Bills

    • Wide receiver Stefon Diggs
    • Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

    Cincinnati Bengals

    • Running back Joe Mixon
    • Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
    • Defensive end Trey Hendrickson

    Cleveland Browns

    • Offensive guard Joel Bitonio
    • Running back Nick Chubb
    • Defensive end Myles Garrett
    • Offensive guard Wyatt Teller
    • Cornerback Denzel Ward

    Denver Broncos

    • None

    Houston Texans

    • None

    Indianapolis Colts

    • Running back Jonathan Taylor
    • Center Ryan Kelly
    • Offensive guard Quenton Nelson
    • Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner
    • Linebacker Darius Leonard
    • Cornerback Kenny Moore II
    • Long snapper Luke Rhodes

    Jacksonville Jaguars

    • None

    Kansas City Chiefs

    • Tight end Travis Kelce
    • Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
    • Wide receiver Tyreek Hill
    • Offensive tackle Orlando Brown
    • Defensive lineman Chris Jones
    • Safety Tyrann Mathieu

    Las Vegas Raiders

    • Punter A.J. Cole
    • Defensive end Maxx Crosby
    • Linebacker Denzel Perryman

    Los Angeles Chargers

    • Quarterback Justin Herbert
    • Wide receiver Keenan Allen
    • Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater
    • Center Corey Linsley
    • Linebacker Joey Bosa
    • Safety Derwin James

    Miami Dolphins

    • Cornerback Xavien Howard

    New England Patriots

    • Linebacker Matt Judon
    • Cornerback J.C. Jackson
    • Special teams Matthew Slater

    New York Jets

    • None

    Pittsburgh Steelers

    • Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward
    • Linebacker T.J. Watt

    Tennessee Titans

    • Safety Kevin Byard﻿

    The quarterbacks are always going to stand out when it comes to a list of Pro Bowl players, and this year is no different.

    Brady has followed up his Super Bowl winning season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another impressive individual effort even at 44 years old, and he is joined by some of the league's most notable signal-callers in Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

    Anything short of a high-scoring Pro Bowl will be a surprise if all of those players end up under center at some point during the game.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    No team had more Pro Bowl players than the Colts, who placed 7 on the initial roster.<br><br>Six teams did not have a Pro Bowler on the initial roster: Broncos, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans.

    It won't only be a quarterback show, as Taylor led the league in fan voting for a reason.

    The Colts running back has catapulted himself into the MVP discussion with 1,518 rushing yards, 336 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns while helping lead the Colts into the playoff picture at 8-6 despite a 1-4 start to the season.

    He went over 100 yards rushing in eight of his last 11 games and scored at least one touchdown in each contest during that span.

    The NFC will have its best defenders tasked with stopping him, but that will be much easier said than done considering how dominant Taylor has been throughout the campaign. That the defense will also have to account for pass-catchers such as Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs on the outside when the AFC has the ball will make it all the more difficult.

    This season's Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

