NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2022: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived.

The rosters were announced Wednesday during an NFL Network broadcast, and many of the league's top players earned an invite. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the group that was chosen based on votes from fans, players and coaches with each group accounting for one-third of the final decision.

On Monday, the NFL announced Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs were the top five vote-getters across the league.

Here is a look at the selections by team:

NFC Selections

Arizona Cardinals

Quarterback Kyler Murray

Running back James Conner

Linebacker Chandler Jones

Safety Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons

Tight end Kyle Pitts

Long snapper Josh Harris

Carolina Panthers

Defensive end Brian Burns

Chicago Bears

Kick returner Jakeem Grant Sr.

Linebacker Robert Quinn



Dallas Cowboys

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith

Offensive guard Zack Martin

Linebacker Micah Parsons

Cornerback Trevon Diggs

Punter Bryan Anger

Detroit Lions

None

Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Wide receiver Davante Adams

Defensive lineman Kenny Clark

Los Angeles Rams

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey



Wide receiver Cooper Kupp



Kicker Matt Gay



New Orleans Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara

Defensive end Cameron Jordan

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Special teams J.T. Gray

New York Giants

None

Minnesota Vikings

Running back Dalvin Cook

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson



Safety Harrison Smith



Philadelphia Eagles

Center Jason Kelce

Cornerback Darius Slay

San Francisco 49ers

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Tight end George Kittle

Offensive tackle Trent Williams

Defensive end Nick Bosa

Seattle Seahawks

Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Cornerback Quandre Diggs



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

Center Ryan Jensen

Offensive guard Ali Marpet

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Washington Football Team

Offensive guard Brandon Scherff

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen

AFC Selections

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Fullback Patrick Ricard

Tight end Mark Andrews

Kicker Justin Tucker

Kick returner Devin Duvernay

Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins

Cincinnati Bengals

Running back Joe Mixon

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Cleveland Browns

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio

Running back Nick Chubb



Defensive end Myles Garrett



Offensive guard Wyatt Teller



Cornerback Denzel Ward



Denver Broncos

None

Houston Texans

None

Indianapolis Colts

Running back Jonathan Taylor

Center Ryan Kelly

Offensive guard Quenton Nelson

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner

Linebacker Darius Leonard

Cornerback Kenny Moore II

Long snapper Luke Rhodes

Jacksonville Jaguars

None

Kansas City Chiefs

Tight end Travis Kelce

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown

Defensive lineman Chris Jones

Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Las Vegas Raiders

Punter A.J. Cole

Defensive end Maxx Crosby



Linebacker Denzel Perryman



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert

Wide receiver Keenan Allen

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater

Center Corey Linsley

Linebacker Joey Bosa

Safety Derwin James

Miami Dolphins

Cornerback Xavien Howard

New England Patriots

Linebacker Matt Judon

Cornerback J.C. Jackson

Special teams Matthew Slater

New York Jets

None

Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

Linebacker T.J. Watt

Tennessee Titans

Safety Kevin Byard﻿

The quarterbacks are always going to stand out when it comes to a list of Pro Bowl players, and this year is no different.

Brady has followed up his Super Bowl winning season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another impressive individual effort even at 44 years old, and he is joined by some of the league's most notable signal-callers in Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Anything short of a high-scoring Pro Bowl will be a surprise if all of those players end up under center at some point during the game.

It won't only be a quarterback show, as Taylor led the league in fan voting for a reason.

The Colts running back has catapulted himself into the MVP discussion with 1,518 rushing yards, 336 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns while helping lead the Colts into the playoff picture at 8-6 despite a 1-4 start to the season.

He went over 100 yards rushing in eight of his last 11 games and scored at least one touchdown in each contest during that span.

The NFC will have its best defenders tasked with stopping him, but that will be much easier said than done considering how dominant Taylor has been throughout the campaign. That the defense will also have to account for pass-catchers such as Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs on the outside when the AFC has the ball will make it all the more difficult.

This season's Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.