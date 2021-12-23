NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2022: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2022: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 23, 2021
The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters have arrived.
The rosters were announced Wednesday during an NFL Network broadcast, and many of the league's top players earned an invite. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the group that was chosen based on votes from fans, players and coaches with each group accounting for one-third of the final decision.
On Monday, the NFL announced Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs were the top five vote-getters across the league.
Here is a look at the selections by team:
NFC Selections
Arizona Cardinals
- Quarterback Kyler Murray
- Running back James Conner
- Linebacker Chandler Jones
- Safety Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons
- Tight end Kyle Pitts
- Long snapper Josh Harris
Carolina Panthers
- Defensive end Brian Burns
Chicago Bears
- Kick returner Jakeem Grant Sr.
- Linebacker Robert Quinn
Dallas Cowboys
- Offensive tackle Tyron Smith
- Offensive guard Zack Martin
- Linebacker Micah Parsons
- Cornerback Trevon Diggs
- Punter Bryan Anger
Detroit Lions
- None
Green Bay Packers
- Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
- Wide receiver Davante Adams
- Defensive lineman Kenny Clark
Los Angeles Rams
- Defensive tackle Aaron Donald
- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
- Wide receiver Cooper Kupp
- Kicker Matt Gay
New Orleans Saints
- Running back Alvin Kamara
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan
- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
- Special teams J.T. Gray
New York Giants
- None
Minnesota Vikings
- Running back Dalvin Cook
- Wide receiver Justin Jefferson
- Safety Harrison Smith
Philadelphia Eagles
- Center Jason Kelce
- Cornerback Darius Slay
San Francisco 49ers
- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel
- Tight end George Kittle
- Offensive tackle Trent Williams
- Defensive end Nick Bosa
Seattle Seahawks
- Linebacker Bobby Wagner
- Cornerback Quandre Diggs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Quarterback Tom Brady
- Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs
- Center Ryan Jensen
- Offensive guard Ali Marpet
- Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
Washington Football Team
- Offensive guard Brandon Scherff
- Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen
AFC Selections
Baltimore Ravens
- Quarterback Lamar Jackson
- Fullback Patrick Ricard
- Tight end Mark Andrews
- Kicker Justin Tucker
- Kick returner Devin Duvernay
Buffalo Bills
- Wide receiver Stefon Diggs
- Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins
Cincinnati Bengals
- Running back Joe Mixon
- Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase
- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive guard Joel Bitonio
- Running back Nick Chubb
- Defensive end Myles Garrett
- Offensive guard Wyatt Teller
- Cornerback Denzel Ward
Denver Broncos
- None
Houston Texans
- None
Indianapolis Colts
- Running back Jonathan Taylor
- Center Ryan Kelly
- Offensive guard Quenton Nelson
- Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner
- Linebacker Darius Leonard
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II
- Long snapper Luke Rhodes
Jacksonville Jaguars
- None
Kansas City Chiefs
- Tight end Travis Kelce
- Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- Offensive tackle Orlando Brown
- Defensive lineman Chris Jones
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu
Las Vegas Raiders
- Punter A.J. Cole
- Defensive end Maxx Crosby
- Linebacker Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
- Quarterback Justin Herbert
- Wide receiver Keenan Allen
- Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater
- Center Corey Linsley
- Linebacker Joey Bosa
- Safety Derwin James
Miami Dolphins
- Cornerback Xavien Howard
New England Patriots
- Linebacker Matt Judon
- Cornerback J.C. Jackson
- Special teams Matthew Slater
New York Jets
- None
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward
- Linebacker T.J. Watt
Tennessee Titans
- Safety Kevin Byard
The quarterbacks are always going to stand out when it comes to a list of Pro Bowl players, and this year is no different.
Brady has followed up his Super Bowl winning season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another impressive individual effort even at 44 years old, and he is joined by some of the league's most notable signal-callers in Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.
Anything short of a high-scoring Pro Bowl will be a surprise if all of those players end up under center at some point during the game.
It won't only be a quarterback show, as Taylor led the league in fan voting for a reason.
The Colts running back has catapulted himself into the MVP discussion with 1,518 rushing yards, 336 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns while helping lead the Colts into the playoff picture at 8-6 despite a 1-4 start to the season.
He went over 100 yards rushing in eight of his last 11 games and scored at least one touchdown in each contest during that span.
The NFC will have its best defenders tasked with stopping him, but that will be much easier said than done considering how dominant Taylor has been throughout the campaign. That the defense will also have to account for pass-catchers such as Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen, Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs on the outside when the AFC has the ball will make it all the more difficult.
This season's Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.