Report: Bucs' Leonard Fournette Activated off Injured Reserve, Will Play vs. Rams

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette will return to the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams following a hamstring injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bucs will activate the running back off injured reserve, and he will suit up for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 15. ESPN's Jenna Laine subsequently reported the Bucs will waive Le'Veon Bell to clear a roster spot for the 27-year-old.



Fournette had been enjoying a bounce-back season prior to his injury. In 14 games, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and added 69 catches for 454 yards and two scores.

In his first season with Tampa Bay in 2020, Fournette was relegated primarily to a backup role and totaled 600 scrimmage yards and six rushing touchdowns. The LSU product spent the first three years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and rushed for over 1,000 yards twice.

Ronald Jones II has already been ruled out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury, so it will be Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn who mix in alongside the bruising Fournette.