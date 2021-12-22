Jalen Hurts, Eagles Beat WFT 27-17 to Move to .500 in NFC East Battle

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The game was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon because of a COVID-19 outbreak within Washington's organization.

Philadelphia improved to 7-7 after its fourth win in its last five games. In his first game since Nov. 28, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles with 334 total yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

Washington fell to 6-8 and has now lost back-to-back games after its four-game win streak. Garrett Gilbert, who was signed to the team's practice squad Friday, started the game and threw for 194 yards in the loss. Antonio Gibson and Jaret Patterson each had a rushing touchdown.

Washington was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinecke, backup Kyle Allen and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who are among the 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also missed the presence of veteran running back J.D. McKissic, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a neck injury.

Notable Stats

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: 20-of-26 for 296 YDS, TD, INT; 8 CAR for 38 YDS, 2 TD, fumble lost

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: 18 CAR for 131 YDS (career high)

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI: 7 REC for 135 YDS (career high)

Garrett Gilbert, QB, WFT: 20-of-31 for 194 YDS

Antonio Gibson, RB: 15 CAR for 26 YDS, TD

Eagles Overcome Early Mistakes for Dominant Win

The start of the game was an absolute disaster for Philadelphia. The Eagles' first drive ended with a head-scratching interception that deflected off the heel of tight end Dallas Goedert.

On the following possession, the Eagles made it all the way down to the Washington 16-yard line. But the drive stalled when Hurts was stripped for his second turnover.

But Philadelphia eventually managed to refocus and get back to its game plan. The Eagles pounded the ball on the ground to open up the play-action passing for Hurts. There was even some creativity as cornerback Darius Slay made an appearance on offense.

Hurts led the Eagles on three consecutive scoring drives to erase a 10-point deficit and take the lead early in the third quarter.

The team's defense also locked in after allowing an early touchdown and stifled Washington's offense. Philadelphia didn't allow a score in both the second and third quarters.

With the rainy conditions, Philadelphia flexed its power-rushing attack. The three-headed monster of Hurts, Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard kept the Washington defense off balance. The Eagles offensive line had a strong performance, opening running lanes all night to help the team finish with 238 yards on the ground.

It was the team's seventh consecutive game with over 175 rushing yards, a feat the franchise hasn't accomplished since 1949.

With this recent stretch, Philadelphia's run game is looking elite. The Eagles entered Tuesday averaging 213 rushing yards in their last four games.

The combination of dominant rushing and strong defense has proved to be a winning recipe for Philadelphia. As the season winds down, the Eagles could make a surprise push for the playoffs if they continue to impose their will and pound away on the ground to overwhelm their opponents.

Washington Has Early Success, Loses Rhythm Quickly

At the start of the game, the Washington Football Team looked like it was well on its way to pulling off an improbable victory.

Washington's run game looked strong early on, and Gilbert looked like he could manage the game well enough to sneak out with a win. WFT opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter.

But things fell apart quickly as the weather worsened and the Philadelphia defense upped its game. Washington punted on five possessions, going three-and-out three times.

Washington's defense also had trouble stopping Philadelphia's rushing attack. The team seemed unable to keep up with the Eagles because of its depleted roster.

Gilbert managed to lead a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, but it wound up not meaning much as Philadelphia continued to pull away. A late turnover on downs in Eagles territory sealed the game.

The Washington Football Team faced an uphill battle Tuesday. Things were looking up after a strong start, but the team just couldn't keep it going over the course of the game. Washington has to hope to return to full strength soon so it can remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC.

What's Next?

The Eagles will welcome another NFC East foe to town and take on the New York Giants on Sunday. The Washington Football Team will remain on the road for another division matchup that same day against the Dallas Cowboys.