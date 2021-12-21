NFL HOFer Lawrence Taylor Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charge in Sex Offender Case

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of failure to register as a sexual offender on Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

"Lawrence has pled not guilty and we will be working with the prosecutors on the case for a full dismissal," Taylor's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told TMZ. "There was some confusion as to Lawrence’s home address that has since been rectified."

The 62-year-old Taylor turned himself in to the Pembroke Pines Police Department on Thursday in South Florida after he was made aware of a warrant out for his arrest. He reportedly did not alert authorities to an address change.

He was released on $500 bail.

"Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel," Aidala told reporters. "Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be resolved favorably for Lawrence at the first court hearing."

In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender. Those on the registry are required to report any changes of address to law enforcement.

Taylor spent his entire NFL career (1981-93) with the New York Giants, winning two titles. His 132.5 career sacks rank 14th all time.