Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Adductor Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is out for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to right adductor tightness, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Wiggins has started all 22 games he's played this season and ranks second on the Warriors with 19.1 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals.

Wiggins was a consistent source of production for Golden State last year, and he earned his first trip to the All-Star Game as a starter. In 73 regular-season games, he was the team's fourth-leading scorer and averaged 17.2 points while shooting a then-career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft has developed into a reliable player in Golden State. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2015 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he initially had trouble living up to his lofty projections coming out of Kansas. After some lackluster seasons in Minnesota, the ninth-year swingman has found his stride with the Warriors.

Wiggins was a key member in Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA championship because of his stout defense and timely scoring. He had a particularly impressive performance in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, as his defense on Jayson Tatum was a key reason for the Warriors closing out the series in six games.

The Warriors rewarded Wiggins with a four-year, $109 million contract extension prior to the start of this season.

While Wiggins is sidelined, the Warriors will likely use a platoon of forwards to replace him. Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb and JaMychal Green could all be in line for more minutes until Wiggins returns.