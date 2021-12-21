Derek Carr, Raiders Beat Myles Garrett, Browns on Late FG with Baker Mayfield Out

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns 16-14 on Monday. The game was rescheduled from Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak within Cleveland's organization.

The Raiders ended a two-game skid and improved to 7-7. Derek Carr finished with 236 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Daniel Carlson drilled a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Nick Mullens threw for 147 yards and a touchdown as the Browns fell to 7-7. Nick Chubb added 91 rushing yards and a score.

Cleveland was without several key players who are in the health and safety protocols, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, backup quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was also forced to miss the game.

Notable Stats

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 25-of-38 for 236 YDS, TD, INT

Nick Mullens, QB, CLE: 20-of-30 for 147 YDS, TD

Nick Chubb, RB, CLE: 23 CAR for 91 YDS, TD

Raiders Win Despite Defensive Breakdown in Second Half

Las Vegas entered the game ranked 26th in the NFL after allowing an average of 125.3 yards on the ground. The Browns entered with the fourth-ranked rushing offense at 143.5 yards per game. That recipe would have seemed to spell disaster for the Raiders, but for much of Monday's game Cleveland was completely stifled by Las Vegas.

While facing a third string quarterback, the Las Vegas defense completely focused on shutting down Cleveland's vaunted rushing attack. The Browns were held to just 12 yards on the ground in the first half.

Chubb, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL with 926 rushing yards, had just 19 yards on his first nine carries. But he finally broke through with a 24-yard run in the third quarter that led to a four-yard touchdown.

As the game wore on, the Raiders defense looked worn out. Chubb continued to chug away and kept Las Vegas on its heels. Cleveland put together a 14-play, 80-yard drive to take the lead.

Things looked bleak for the Raiders when Carr threw an interception on the ensuing possession with a little over two minutes left. But the defense held up and forced the Browns to punt, giving Carr one more chance and he delivered to set up the winning field goal.

Las Vegas desperately needed to win on Sunday to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Raiders could have folded when Cleveland went ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the team showed its grit to steal a road win. Las Vegas will have to continue to grind out close games to give itself a chance at competing for a spot in the postseason.

Browns Can't Overcome Short-handed Roster

Cleveland did what it needed to do to put itself in position to win despite missing so many key players. But the Browns just couldn't hold on when it mattered most, allowing the Raiders to march down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Cleveland should be commended for the fight it showed while playing with so many replacement players. Mullens made timely throws in the fourth quarter to spearhead a second-half comeback. Browns leading receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones made some big catches on third down to help set up the go-ahead touchdown.

When Cleveland made it down to the red zone, acting head coach Mike Priefer didn't hesitate to go for it on fourth-and-5 and Mullens delivered with a touchdown pass to Bryant.

The Browns also made more of a concerted effort to feed Chubb in the second half. The workhorse back had just 14 yards on six carries in the first half and finished with 91 yards and a score on 23 carries to surpass 1,000 yards for the third straight season.

Cleveland had a chance to take over first place in the AFC North with a win. But the depleted roster proved too much for the team to overcome.

The Browns are still alive in the playoff hunt, but Monday's loss is a major setback to the team's chances.

What's Next?

The Raiders will return to action on Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos. The Browns will have a short week as they travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.