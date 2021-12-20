Rafael Nadal Says He Tested Positive for COVID After Event in Abu Dhabi

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 following his appearance in the World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi last week.

In a Twitter post written in Spanish (h/t Reuters), Nadal announced he had a PCR test return positive upon returning to Spain after the tournament:

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me. As a result of the situation I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyze my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

