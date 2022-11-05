Raptors' Pascal Siakam Ruled Out vs. Mavericks with Groin Injury

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam suffered a strained right groin that forced him out of his team's road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

SportsCentre anchor and Raptors reporter Kayla Grey relayed the news on Siakam, who had 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes before exiting with 52.9 seconds left in the third quarter.

After enduring a season to forget in 2020-21, Siakam returned to form in 2021-22. He averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 68 games. He also shot 49.4 percent overall and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, the latter of which was a big upgrade from his mark the preceding year (29.7).

The Raptors won 48 games and claimed the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto resisted going into a total rebuild as it steadily lost many of the players who were instrumental to its 2019 championship run. However, the team's struggles two seasons ago meant falling into the lottery and landing eventual 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

Although they remain a long shot for the championship, the Raptors figure to be in the thick of the East playoff race all season, and Siakam will be crucial to that effort.

They will return to the court Sunday in Toronto to begin a home-and-home set with the Chicago Bulls. If Siakam has to miss time, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa should pick up more responsibilities in the frontcourt.