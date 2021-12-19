Team Daly Holds Off Tiger Woods, Son Charlie to Win 2021 PNC Championship

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Team Daly held off Team Woods to claim the PNC Championship on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

John Daly and John Daly II shot 15 under on the final day to finish at 27 under, two shots better than the Woods in the two-person scramble format.

PNC Championship Leaderboard

1. Team Daly (-27)

2. Team Woods (-25)

T3. Team Thomas (-24)

T3. Team Cink (-24)

T5. Team Lehman (-21)

T5. Team Singh (-21)

Sunday provided an all-too-familiar sight with Team Woods mounting a major charge in the final round, only this time it wasn't Tiger striking fear into his competitors.

Charlie Woods stole the show as he and his dad reeled off 11 straight birdies to steadily move up the leaderboard. The 12-year-old delivered a sublime tee shot on the par-three 17th hole that helped Team Woods grab a share of the lead.

Tiger's competitive drive is legendary. During the biggest moments, the 15-time major champion was unflappable in his prime. The 45-year-old has apparently passed that killer instinct down to his son.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Team Daly quickly responded with a birdie on No. 16 to retake first place.

Team Woods' birdie streak came to an end on the 18th hole, leaving them at 25 under. That meant the PNC Championship was the Dalys to lose. John and John II earned a par on No. 17 to maintain a one-shot lead as they approached the 18th tee box.

John could've sealed the victory with an eagle but sank his birdie putt to put the finishing touches on the win.

Since Charlie and Tiger Woods are likely to grab most the headlines coming out of the tournament, the work of Team Daly shouldn't go overlooked.

The 55-year-old Daly and his 18-year-old son carded a 12-under 60 on Saturday to sit one shot behind leaders Team Cink following the opening round. They opened Sunday by going eight under on the front nine.

They then recorded five straight birdies after making the turn to the back nine.

John delivered a number of key shots in tense situations, yet the lasting image from the tournament might be him calmly watching the action unfold on the final hole and taking a quick smoke break.

The tournament encapsulated why Daly has long remained a fan favorite.

With the PNC Championship completed, it will be time for the top stars in the field to take a bit of a break before the calendar shifts over to 2022.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will be the first event of the new year on the PGA Tour when it tees off Jan. 6 at Kapalua in Hawaii.