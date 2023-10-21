Report: Kevin Knox Waived by Blazers; Portland Signs Ish Wainright to Contract

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are saying goodbye to Kevin Knox.

Portland is waiving Knox and signing former Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright off waivers, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Knox spent his first three-plus seasons with the New York Knicks, who selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. New York dealt Knox to the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022 as part of a trade that most notably brought wing Cam Reddish to the Knicks.

The Florida native averaged 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 30 games split between the Knicks and Hawks during the 2021-22 season.

Knox began the 2022-23 campaign with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 42 games before being traded to the Blazers in the four-team deal that sent Gary Payton II back to the Golden State Warriors.

The Kentucky product finished the 2022-23 season averaging 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 63 games while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Knox re-signed with the Trail Blazers on a one-year deal in September.