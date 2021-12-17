Tiger Woods on Leg Injury Rehab: 'I'm a Long Way from Playing Tournament Golf'

AP Photo/Scott Audette

Tiger Woods is set to compete at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, but he still isn't healthy enough to play a tournament.

As Woods told reporters Friday, the ability to use carts in this weekend's 36-hole event makes a difference:

"I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now, and it’s flat. I don’t have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet and it’s going to take time. I told you in the Bahamas, I’m a long way from playing tournament golf. This is hit, hop in a cart and move about my business just like I would at Medalist. Being able to play tournament golf and being able to recover, practice and train and hit balls after a round and do all of the things that I need to be at a high level, I’m a long way away from that."

Each team playing at the upcoming tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, consists of a former major champion and a family member. Woods and his son finished in a tie for seventh place last December at the event.

In February, Woods was involved in a car crash that required significant surgeries to his right leg and ankle.

Even after months of rehab, he told Henni Koyack of Golf Digest that he will never be a full-time player on the PGA Tour again.

The 45-year-old is still working his way back to the course, competing in Friday's pro-am with mixed results, per ESPN's Bob Harig. It will clearly take more work to get him back to a tour event as he seeks a record 83rd career tournament title.