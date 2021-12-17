Former Giants LB Lawrence Taylor Arrested, Allegedly Violated Sex Offender Program

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor was arrested Thursday in South Florida, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports.

Taylor has been charged with two felonies after allegedly changing his address without notifying authorities, which violates the requirements for registered sex offenders.

Taylor was made a Level 1 sex offender—the lowest of three levels—in 2011 after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct and soliciting a prostitute in the third degree.

At the time, a 16-year-old girl said she was beaten by a pimp and forced to go to Taylor's hotel room in Rockland County, New York, to have sex with him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.