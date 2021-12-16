Roger Goodell Says Dan Snyder Didn't Interfere with NFL's Investigation into WFT

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a report from the Washington Post's Will Hobson and Liz Clarke on Tuesday that outlined various ways Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder allegedly attempted to obstruct the NFL's investigation into the organization.

Goodell told reporters there was no interference in the investigation.

"We went through a very lengthy period of investigation and discussions," he said. "The one thing I can say with a 100 percent assurance is that it didn't interfere with the work that our investigator did. We were able to access all the people that she wanted to access, have multiple conversations with those people. There's always a little bit of a tug and a pull with particularly lawyers and law firms. That's something that I think we were able to overcome and make sure that we came to the right conclusion."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.