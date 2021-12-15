Cowboys' Dak Prescott Offers to Pay Potential Fine for La'el Collins After Ejection

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Offensive tackle La'el Collins had Dak Prescott's back during the Dallas Cowboys' victory over the Washington Football Team.

Now the quarterback has Collins' back.

Collins told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News that Prescott offered to pay any fine the NFL hands the offensive tackle for his skirmish during Sunday's game.

"He was like, 'I got you,' but I ain't worried about that," Collins said. "It's bigger than that."

He could face a fine because he was ejected for hitting Washington defensive end William Bradley-King following a hit on Prescott that happened right near the sidelines after he unleashed a throw.

While Bradley-King was not flagged for the hit, the Cowboys took issue with it. Ezekiel Elliott also shoved the defensive end before Collins got involved.

"It wasn't really the late hit for me," Collins told reporters. "I felt it was more so, I felt like he was rolling towards Dak's leg. It was uncalled for. I'm just here to protect my quarterback at all costs, and that's the bottom line."

Collins missed the entire 2020 season because of a hip injury that required surgery. He was also suspended five games this year for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse despite not failing a test.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He is now back on the field and leading the way as a physical enforcer for the Dallas offensive line.

The Cowboys improved to 9-4 with the win and moved three games clear of Washington with four remaining in the NFC East race. Next up is a showdown with the New York Giants before a rematch with the Football Team in Week 16.

Still, Dallas likely has more than just an NFC East crown in mind since it is one game behind the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals in the race for the conference's only first-round bye.

If Sunday was any indication, Collins will keep fighting for Prescott as they battle for that No. 1 seed.