Ex-NFL WR Josh Bellamy Sentenced to 37 Months in Prison for COVID-19 Fund Fraud

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June, per the Associated Press.

Court records said Bellamy "obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, using falsified documents and false information."

Bellamy used the money to buy personal items and issue loans to friends and family. He said over $311,000 went to alleged co-conspirator James Stote "as a kickback for his assistance in preparing and submitting the fraudulent loan application."

Stote was also allegedly involved in the same scheme with another person, Yashica Bain, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after also pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

She received a $415,232 PPP loan for her company, Microblading Brow Studio LLC, and said she paid Stote over $28,000 for his assistance in falsifying the application.

Stote, whose case is currently pending, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud last year.

PPP loans were intended for small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellamy, 32, spent eight seasons in the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2012. He also spent time with the San Diego Chargers and Washington Football Team, though he didn't appear in a game until 2014 when the Chicago Bears claimed him off waivers.

He spent five years with the Bears (2014-2018) and one season with the New York Jets (2019), registering 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns.