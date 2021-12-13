NFL Exec on Aidan Hutchinson: 'Fair' to Compare Michigan DE to T.J. Watt, Bosa Bros.

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could be as good as the top pass-rushers to enter the NFL in recent years.

"Everyone will compare him to T.J. Watt and the Bosas; those are fair comparisons," an AFC executive told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "He's got really good hands, can bend and can win through contact. There lots of guys in college that are just speed-rush guys. He can win through contact."

T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa were all first-round picks and each earned Pro Bowl selections within their first two years in the NFL. The Bosas each won Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Watt is a contender for Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Hutchinson will try to live up to that as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

