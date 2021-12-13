Alabama's Bryce Young Would Be 1st QB Taken in 2022 Draft If Eligible, Says NFL Scout

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The 2022 NFL draft is considered weak at the quarterback position—so much so that executives are wistfully looking at players who aren't even eligible.

One NFC scouting director said Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is not eligible for the draft, would be the top quarterback selected in the 2022 class if he were eligible.

“He’d be the first QB taken [if he were eligible to declare],” the scouting director told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “He’s improved each week. Mature player who doesn’t force the ball, seems to take what the defense gives him. He’s good in rhythm and shows the ability to make plays off script. Accuracy and arm strength are very good. He can anticipate and is improving his consistency. … Also, Mac [Jones] and Tua [Tagovailoa] had more talent around them. Bryce has carried the offense at times this year.”

