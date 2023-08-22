Commanders' Terry McLaurin Out After Suffering Toe Injury vs. Ravens; X-Rays Negative

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders announced star receiver Terry McLaurin suffered a toe injury during Monday's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted X-rays were negative.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post shared video of the wide receiver walking off the field:

The 27-year-old is Washington's top weapon in the passing game, catching 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during the 2021 season, posting the same number of catches, touchdowns and games in 2022 alongside 1,191 receiving yards.

So yes, he's consistent.

Those two seasons followed a superb rookie season in 2019 (58 catches for 919 yards and seven scores) and an even better sophomore campaign (87 receptions for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns). There's no doubt that McLaurin is one of the NFL's brightest talents at the position.

Generally, McLaurin has been able to stay relatively healthy, with a few injuries costing him a handful of games across his four seasons. Largely, though, he's avoided the sort of long-term issues that would keep him sidelined for extended stretches.

As Washington looks to work its way back to the postseason for just the second time in the past eight seasons, they can't afford to be without the Indianapolis native for long. Any long-term injury would be a major blow for the Commanders and quarterback Sam Howell, who will have to deal with not having his top weapon in the passing game.

The combination of Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel will be called upon to handle the receiving duties if McLaurin is out of action.