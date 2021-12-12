Cowboys' La'el Collins Ejected After Altercation with WFT's Will Bradley-King

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team after getting into a shoving match with WFT defensive end Will Bradley-King.

Bradley-King shoved Dak Prescott as the Cowboys quarterback was falling out of bounds. Collins quickly ran over to the sideline and confronted the defender.

As David Helman of the team's official site noted, the veteran lineman may have had something more on his mind when he decided to approach Bradley-King:

Former Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a concussion after WFT linebacker Jon Bostic delivered a hit to the head as he was sliding. Some were surprised none of Dalton's teammates confronted Bostic for the hit.

Collins might have been defending Prescott and reacting to what he thought was unnecessary contact. But his ejection meant Dallas had to finish the game without both of its starting tackles. Tyron Smith suffered a left ankle injury that made his return questionable.

In terms of consequences beyond Week 14, Collins shouldn't have to sweat too much. New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was only fined $12,875 after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.