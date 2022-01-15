Bulls' Zach LaVine Ruled out vs. Warriors After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a knee injury, the team announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported "there's initial confidence" that LaVine avoided a serious injury:

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson reported it's "unlikely" LaVine will join the Bulls at the start of their upcoming two-game road trip.

The 26-year-old left the game at the 8:28 mark of the first quarter after grabbing an offensive rebound and then committing a turnover.

LaVine previously missed two games after being placed in health and safety protocols. He's been in stellar form this season, entering Friday averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

The Bulls are deep at the guard spot, so they can withstand a potential absence from the All-Star, though their scoring will take a hit.

DeMar DeRozan will take on more responsibility as a scorer with LaVine out of the lineup.