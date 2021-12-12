Highlights: Bronny James Drops 11 Points in Win with LeBron, Chris Paul in Attendance

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James dropped 11 points to help Sierra Canyon to a 65-52 win over Perry (AZ) on Saturday with his father, LeBron James, and Chris Paul in attendance at the Phoenix Suns' Footprint Center.

Bronny James flashed an NBA three-ball, a slick step-through on a coast-to-coast layup and threw down a dunk, among his other highlights. He was also active on the defensive end, showing his athleticism on a block at the rim.

LeBron's eldest son is considered a 4-star prospect in the class of 2023. 247Sports currently has him as the No. 38 overall player in his class.