Julianna Pena, Charles Oliveira and More Earn Bonus Prize Money from UFC 269 Card

Six different fighters earned bonuses for "Performance of the Night" at UFC 269, including the pay-per-view's biggest stars in Julianna Pena and Charles Oliveira, per MMA Fighting.

Bruno Silva, Tai Tuivasa, Kai Kara-France and Sean O’Malley also earned the $50,000 bonus for "Performance of the Night," an honor usually given to just two fighters after an event.

Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz earned bonuses for "Fight of the Night" for their undercard battle that went the distance. Cruz eventually won by unanimous decision after three rounds.

The last two bouts still earned the majority of headlines as Pena upset Amanda Nunes for the women's bantamweight title while Oliveira defended his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier.

