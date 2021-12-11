Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Father Clarifies Reports That Padres SS Was in Motorcycle Crash

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Fernando Tatis denied the reports that his son, Fernando Tatis Jr., was in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic last Sunday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

He did confirm that Tatis Jr. suffered minor injuries after falling last weekend in the San Pedro de Macoris province.

"He is fine, in perfect condition," he said. "They treated him here; it's not a big deal, just a fall—he scraped his knee and hands a little."

On Dec. 7, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote: "A report out of the Dominican Republic said the incident involved a motorcycle and that Tatis was transported to a 'medical center' for treatment."

The San Diego Padres will likely be happy that the superstar they signed to a 14-year, $330 million contract extension wasn't in a motorcycle accident.

The 22-year-old Tatis finished third in the NL MVP voting last season behind Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto after hitting .282 with 97 RBI, 99 runs, 25 stolen bases, a .975 OPS and an NL-leading 42 homers, all in 130 games.

He is the face of the franchise, leading a strong core that includes Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger and Blake Snell. The Padres disappointed in 2021 after reaching the postseason in 2020, going just 79-83, but they'll be expected to return to contender status in 2022, assuming the lockout is resolved and a season takes place.