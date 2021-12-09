Report: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Involved in Minor Accident; Suffered Minor Scrapes

Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was reportedly involved in a minor accident involving a motorcycle in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He was taken to a medical center for treatment, though he reportedly only suffered "minor scrapes."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

