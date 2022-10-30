Mark Ingram Ruled Out for Saints. vs. Raiders with Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced.



Ingram missed most of the first half because of the injury, and he was initially listed as questionable to return. He had one catch for two yards before exiting.

Through the team's first seven games of the season, Ingram rushed for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Ingram joined the Saints in an October 2021 trade from the Houston Texans. He was a serviceable back for New Orleans last season, rushing for 260 yards and one touchdown in seven games for the franchise, in addition to catching 20 passes for 138 yards.

The 32-year-old was an even more important player for the Saints last season given an injury to star running back Alvin Kamara, who had already scored three touchdowns against the Raiders prior to Ingram being ruled out.

The Saints will lean harder and on Kamara and the passing game if Ingram is sidelined for an extended period. Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry headline New Orleans' 2022 receiving group. The trio has combined for 99 catches for 834 yards and five scores this season.

New Orleans entered Sunday's game with a 2-5 record, last place in the NFC South.