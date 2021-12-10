Richard Sherman Activated from Buccaneers IR After Calf Injury Recovery

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has been activated off injured reserve and will be available for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Friday.

Sherman has been sidelined since a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a calf injury. He also dealt with a hamstring strain during that span.

The 33-year-old has appeared in just three games this season and has recorded one fumble recovery and 11 tackles. While Sherman was unable to suit up, the Bucs relied on Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Dee Delaney, Jamel Dean and Pierre Desir.

Sherman spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before a three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Pro Bowler with the Niners in 2019. However, he appeared in just five games last season due to injuries.

The former Super Bowl champion signed with the Buccaneers in September. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

The Bucs are 9-3, first place in the NFC South. If they want to make a deep run in the playoffs, they'll need Sherman to be healthy. Getting him back is a step in the right direction.