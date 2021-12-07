5-Star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Flips Commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The exodus of Oklahoma football recruits is continuing. Class of 2022 5-star defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from the Sooners to Texas A&M, per 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Brownlow-Dindy is the fifth player to decommit from Oklahoma since former head coach Lincoln Riley left to accept the head coaching position at USC.

A senior at Lakeland High School in Florida, Brownlow-Dindy had been committed to Oklahoma since October. He's the No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 10 overall player in the nation in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Brownlow-Dindy cited the coaching staff leaving Oklahoma and his familiarity with the staff at Texas A&M as the reasons for his decision.

"In every single interview I’ve been doing the past two years, I’ve always talked about having the relationships with the coaches and basically all the coaches I talked to left Oklahoma and it was even to the very end Texas A&M and Oklahoma so with all the coaches I was familiar with and had a chance of leaving I knew Texas A&M would be right for me," Brownlow-Dindy told Wiltfong.

Brownlow-Dindy joins linebacker Kobie McKinzie, defensive lineman Derrick Moore, running back Raleek Brown and offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter as players to decommit from Oklahoma after Riley's departure.

The Aggies now have four 5-star recruits in their incoming class. Brownlow-Dindy will play alongside defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022. Wide receiver Evan Stewart, the No. 3 overall player in the class, and quarterback Conner Weigman are also headed to Texas A&M.