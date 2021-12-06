X

    Video: Snow, Wind Swirl Around Buffalo's Highmark Stadium Ahead of Patriots vs. Bills

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2021

    The Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is going to be a blustery affair. 

    Here's what the 8-4 Patriots and 7-4 Bills will be dealing with on Monday night as they battle for AFC East supremacy:

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Football weather. 🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsBUF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/whoPLHNuqA">pic.twitter.com/whoPLHNuqA</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Checking in on the weather in Buffalo 🥶<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/thadbrown7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thadbrown7</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/PIZ5ucQ1qd">pic.twitter.com/PIZ5ucQ1qd</a>

    Thad Brown @thadbrown7

    This is amazing.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> <a href="https://t.co/xWM6LMNcpS">pic.twitter.com/xWM6LMNcpS</a>

    Spotrac @spotrac

    99% of the time, the “Buffalo Weather” narrative leading into a home Bills game is just hyperbole. <br><br>Today, it’s legitimately going to be a factor, and likely a huge problem. <br><br>Hammer that under.

    Per Weather.com, game-time temperature is set to be 36 degrees but will feel like 23 degrees, with winds up to 28 mph and "brief bursts of moderate snow."

    This is a huge matchup with implications for the entire AFC playoff picture, and it may be hard to see the action on the field. A Pats win would leave them in sole possession of the top overall seed in the AFC. A Buffalo win would leave four teams—the Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens—at 8-4 atop the conference. 

    Expect to see a whole lot of running the ball, and a defensive struggle, when these divisional rivals face off on Monday night. The swirling winds inside of Highmark Stadium may also make the contest a struggle for both kickers. 

