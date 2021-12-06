Video: Snow, Wind Swirl Around Buffalo's Highmark Stadium Ahead of Patriots vs. Bills

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is going to be a blustery affair.

Here's what the 8-4 Patriots and 7-4 Bills will be dealing with on Monday night as they battle for AFC East supremacy:

Per Weather.com, game-time temperature is set to be 36 degrees but will feel like 23 degrees, with winds up to 28 mph and "brief bursts of moderate snow."

This is a huge matchup with implications for the entire AFC playoff picture, and it may be hard to see the action on the field. A Pats win would leave them in sole possession of the top overall seed in the AFC. A Buffalo win would leave four teams—the Bills, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens—at 8-4 atop the conference.

Expect to see a whole lot of running the ball, and a defensive struggle, when these divisional rivals face off on Monday night. The swirling winds inside of Highmark Stadium may also make the contest a struggle for both kickers.