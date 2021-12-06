MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Multiple Trevor Story Suitors Including 'Mystery Team'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Boston Red Sox are one of multiple teams interested in bolstering the shortstop position this offseason with the addition of Trevor Story.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Boston "checked in" on the free agent who has been with the Colorado Rockies his entire career. Heyman also noted at least three other teams are considered "serious players" for Story, while a "mystery team" also lurks as a possibility.

It comes as no surprise Story is one of the remaining free agents who would be on the radar of a number of teams that will look to improve once the work stoppage is over and players can be signed.

After all, he is 29 years old and in the middle of his prime as a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner. He is also a multi-tooled player who can impact the game with his ability to hit for average and power while bringing speed to the basepaths.

Story led the league with 15 steals during the shortened 2020 campaign, which was the only time in the last four seasons he fell short of 20 stolen bases. He has also hit at least 24 long balls in five of his six years in the league with the lone exception being 2020.

The 2011 first-round pick was at his best in 2018 when he slashed .291/.348/.567 with 37 home runs and 108 RBI, but he also launched 35 long balls in 2019 and remained productive last season with 24 homers and 75 RBI.

While Boston is a marquee franchise that is seemingly always at least a player in free-agency discussions, it is somewhat noteworthy it would be interested in a shortstop such as Story since it already has Xander Bogaerts at the position.

Bogaerts does have a player option in 2023 on his contract, though, and the Red Sox could look to move the infield around some to accommodate multiple game-changers in the lineup at the same time.

The designated hitter is also an option that would provide some flexibility on a daily basis.

Whichever team signs Story will be better off in 2022, and the presence of Bogaerts apparently is not stopping the Red Sox from at least showing interest.