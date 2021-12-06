Jets' Corey Davis to Undergo Surgery for Core Muscle Injury, Out For Rest of Season

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending surgery for a core muscle injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Davis' diagnosis and told reporters the 26-year-old will "be better than ever" when he returns in 2022:

Davis finishes the year with 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

Ahead of Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he was listed as questionable because of a groin injury. The 2017 first-round pick played in the game but exited with an ankle injury.

Davis enjoyed his best-ever season in 2020, logging 65 catches, 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Looking to beef up their passing game, the Jets handed him three-year, $37.5 million contract that included $27 million guaranteed.

While he's the second-leading receiver on the team behind Elijah Moore, his addition hasn't elevated New York's passing game too much. The team ranks 12th in passing yards (242.3) but 27th in completion percentage (61.7) and 29th in quarterback rating (76.3).

At 3-9, any chance the Jets had of qualifying for the playoffs is likely out the window. Closing out the regular season strong would at least allow Saleh to end his first year on a high note.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

To that end, New York will need one or both of Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole to fill the void left by Davis' injury. Crowder in particular needs to raise his game to another level as his 41.3 receiving yards per game are on pace to be the second-lowest of his career.