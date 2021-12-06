WFT DT Jonathan Allen: I Didn't Know Brian Johnson's Name Before GW FG vs. Raiders

WFT DT Jonathan Allen: I Didn't Know Brian Johnson's Name Before GW FG vs. RaidersDecember 6, 2021
You don't get a second chance to make a first impression.
On Tuesday, Brian Johnson signed with the Washington Football Team to replace an injured Joey Slye. On Sunday, Johnson hit a go-ahead 48-yard field goal in WFT's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brian Johnson gives #WashingtonFootball a 17-15 lead with 37 seconds to go!
After the game, WFT defensive tackle Jonathan Allen admitted he knew very little of his team's starting kicker.
"Hell yeah, I was nervous," Allen told reporters. "I'd never seen him kick before. I didn't even know his name."
Johnson was 8-of-8 on field goals but missed three of his eight extra-point appearances in four games with the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old hadn't built much of a resume before joining Washington, so Allen probably wasn't alone with his lack of knowledge about Sunday's hero.
Following Week 13, Johnson is unknown no longer.