WFT DT Jonathan Allen: I Didn't Know Brian Johnson's Name Before GW FG vs. Raiders

You don't get a second chance to make a first impression.

On Tuesday, Brian Johnson signed with the Washington Football Team to replace an injured Joey Slye. On Sunday, Johnson hit a go-ahead 48-yard field goal in WFT's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the game, WFT defensive tackle Jonathan Allen admitted he knew very little of his team's starting kicker.

"Hell yeah, I was nervous," Allen told reporters. "I'd never seen him kick before. I didn't even know his name."

Johnson was 8-of-8 on field goals but missed three of his eight extra-point appearances in four games with the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old hadn't built much of a resume before joining Washington, so Allen probably wasn't alone with his lack of knowledge about Sunday's hero.

Following Week 13, Johnson is unknown no longer.