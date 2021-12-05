UConn's Paige Bueckers Carried Off Court After Suffering Non-Contact Injury

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers was helped off the court after suffering a non-contact injury in Sunday's game against Notre Dame:

The issue came as she was bringing the ball up the court in the final minute of what was an eventual 73-54 victory.

"The doctors did a quick examination and they're going to wait for the ice to come off, and then they'll know more and then an MRI," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said after the game. "On the replay, it looked like it probably hyperextended, best-case scenario."

Bueckers had a game-high 22 points with five steals, four assists and four rebounds before coming out of the game.

The guard was the first freshman in NCAA women's basketball history to be named the National Player of the Year.

Bueckers finished last season averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game, hitting 46.4 percent of her shots from three-point range. She became a go-to option for a squad that reached the Final Four last season.

Expectations were even higher going into her sophomore year, and the Minnesota native came through with averages of 21.0 points, 6.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds through five games entering Sunday.

A significant injury could create problems for Connecticut as it tries to build off its 5-1 start to the season.

Christyn Williams would have to step up offensively for the Huskies, especially after the guard scored just four points against Notre Dame. Evina Westbrook and Caroline Ducharme would also see bigger roles in the backcourt.