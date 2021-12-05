NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Insiders Believe a QB May Not Be Selected Within Top 10 Picks

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Without any clear top choice at quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft class, insiders believe no one at the position will be taken inside the top 10.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the latest breakdown Sunday:

EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 draft after being selected No. 16 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

In the last draft, each of the first three picks were quarterbacks, and five players at the position were selected in the top 15.

